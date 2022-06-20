Over the past year, the City of Muscatine has been discussing the Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program for free-roaming cats.

The purpose of the TNR program is to limit the growth or reduce the population of free-roaming cats in the city.

For the last five years, the City of Muscatine has trapped a total of 1,138 cats. Meagan Koehler is the founder of It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources and said they offered to help with the TNR program.

“Our organization would’ve been footing the bill and putting in the hours as far as the volunteers that would be doing the trapping, and then we would pay for the vetting and rabies vaccination of these stray and feral cats,” said Koehler.

But the city council decided not to move forward with the an ordinance amending Title 6, Chapter 8 regarding “Community Cats” and requirements related to a trap, neuter and return program.

Council members had mixed feelings about the program.

“I would like to see it move forward as well, pretty much for the same reasons. And if you think about it it’s the humans that are the problems because they dump these cats and leave them to fend for themselves and that to me is just a crime,” said one council member.

Others disagree. “I’m not in favor of moving this forward and I’m also not in favor of moving it forward at this time,” another said.

Due to the outcome, the city has postponed the first reading until council members decide to discuss the issue again.