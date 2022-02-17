A snow emergency for the City of Galesburg will go into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

Residents are reminded that a parking prohibition will take effect on all Galesburg City streets during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on city streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.

Additional information on snow removal procedures can be found on the City’s website. To sign up to receive text or email alerts when a snow emergency is declared, visit the Enotify page of the City’s website.

Additionally, the City of Galesburg Transit shut down services at 2 p.m. Thursday because of poor weather conditions.