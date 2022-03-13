Mother Nature was not kind to one outdoor road project last week as work to replace a light pole base in the median on Mississippi Drive between Linn and Broadway streets in Muscatine was pushed back one week.

The revised plan has Heuer Construction, Inc., starting work either Monday or Tuesday, with a flagger at either end of the section of the median at Linn and at Broadway to flag vehicles through, according to a news release from the city. Work will be conducted during daytime hours with the street opened in the evenings.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and seek alternate routes if possible, the release says.

Also expected next week will be the repair of a collapse sewer on Sampson Street. The section of street has been barricaded with traffic reduced to one lane. Drivers are asked to alternate when traveling through the work area, use caution, and obey traffic control devices. The work is estimated to take most of the week, the release says.

Drivers are also reminded that Iowa Avenue will be closed from 3rd to 4th streets starting Monday. The block will be closed to traffic for 45 days as Graham Construction Company completes demolition work on the former Musser Public Library building and connects utility services, the release says.