The City of Rock Island Water Department has won the Illinois Section American Water Works Association (ISAWWA) District 1 Water Tasting Competition. The contest was held Jan. 20 at the Rock Island Water Treatment Plant, according to Rock Island competed against Moline, Rockford and the North Park Public Water District (DeKalb withdrew).

Pictured from left are Travis Matlick, water treatment supervisor; Emily

Lower, chemist; and Jason Upton, utilities superintendent. (photo courtesy of the City of Rock Island)

Contestants were judged on clarity, taste and smell, according to a news release.

“The staff at the water plant and public works take great pride in the water that we treat, the treatment facility that Rock Island has and the good feeling we get knowing we are supplying Rock Island residents with clean, safe, great-tasting drinking water,” said Utilities Superintendent Jason Upton. “This award recognizes the hard work that our staff puts in everyday to make water from the Mississippi River safe and clean to drink.”

Rock Island will advance to compete against other districts in the state at the WATERCON taste test on Monday, March 20, in Springfield.

Upton said the water competition is a fun and exciting way to draw attention to the complexities of delivering safe and great-tasting tap water to the cities they represent.

