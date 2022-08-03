The Engineering Department has learned the City of Clinton has been awarded a Transportation Alternative Grant in the amount of $250,000 for the 13th Avenue North bike trail project.

Grant funds will pay for approximately 42% of the total project cost (estimated at $600,000). A walking/biking path in this area has been regularly requested by residents “and the city is excited to be able to bring this project to fruition,” a news release says.

The scope of work will include paving of a recreational trail along the north side of 13th Avenue North between Pershing Boulevard and North 13th Street, which will complete the trail all the way to the Clinton Middle School driveway. The project will also include paving of a recreation trail along North 14th Street from 13th Avenue North to the Ericksen Community Center.

Design is slated to commence next fiscal year, with construction to likely begin in the spring of 2024, a news release says.

“The City would like to thank the RPA 8 (Regional Planning Affiliation) and the Iowa Department of Transportation for the grant award and making this project a reality for the City,” the release says.