City Hall closed to public until Dec. 4

Galesburg City Hall will be closed to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

City employees will continue to be available via phone or email, a news release says. The lobby of the Galesburg Public Safety Building will remain open for emergency purposes, but public access is limited to situations that cannot be addressed via phone or email.

Because of continuing COVID-19 developments and recommendations from the State of Illinois and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, City of Galesburg leadership believes temporarily closing City Hall to public access is in the best interest of the health and well-being of the community. City employees will continue to provide services remotely, and this social distancing measure will help ensure city staff, such as police, fire, and water department personnel, can continue to provide essential services.

Citizens who need to pay their utility bill have several options, which include:

Online – by credit/debit card or ACH check. To go directly to the payment option, visit https://galesburg.merchanttransact.com or navigate to the City’s website at www.ci.galesburg.il.us and click on the green “Utility Bill ePay” option under Quicklinks on the right side of the page. If https://www.doxo.com/info/city-galesburg-il is used, you will be charged an unnecessary service fee by the website company and your payment may be delayed to the city.

Over the phone – pay with credit/debit card at 309-345-3663

Drop-box – checks and/or money orders can be left in the drop-box in front of City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins St.

Auto-pay – automatic withdrawal from checking or savings account on the due date. To sign up for this service, call 309-345-3663 to discuss this option.

Utility Services

Call 309-345-3663 to request starting or discontinuing water, sewer and refuse services, and the customer service staff will work you through the process.

Other payments including cCity ordinance tickets and food and beverage taxes)

These payments can also be made using the drop-box and phone options listed above.

For all other business, residents can contact the appropriate department via the phone number or emails listed below.

Administration: 309-345-3628 or administration@ci.galesburg.il.us

City Clerk’s Office: 309-345-3610 or kbennewi@ci.galesburg.il.us

Community Development: 309-345-3619 or rberger@ci.galesburg.il.us

Elections Office: 309-342-5563 or lwatson@ci.galesburg.il.us

Finance: 309-345-3663 or customer@ci.galesburg.il.us

Fire Department: 309-345-3756 orFireDept@ci.galesburg.il.us

Parks and Recreation: 309-345-3683 or recinfo@ci.galesburg.il.us

Police Department: 309-343-9151

Public Works: 309-345-3623 or publicworks@ci.galesburg.il.us

For more information, visit www.ci.galesburg.il.us.