City Hall closes offices because of COVID-19

The City of Eldridge has had a significant number of employees in City Hall who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been required to quarantine because of similar symptoms, a news release says

To avoid further spread, the City Council voted Monday to close City Hall offices temporarily. The health of employees will be reevaluated after the New Year with the hope of reopening Monday, Jan. 4.

The closure will delay the mailing of utility bills, which staff hopes to mail Jan. 4 or 5. The corresponding due date for the bills will be moved back to Jan. 25.

For more information, leave a voicemail at 563-285-4841 or email lkotter@cityofeldridgeia.org. Residents are asked to continue to make utility bill payments via the internet or drop box, because these will be checked and receipts will be made for those payments.