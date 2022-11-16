Clinton residents are now able to visit a new and updated city website, according to a news release.

The city partnered with CivicPlus for the website redesign. Website features include:

Quick button items for frequently used services and requests

Integration of the City’s Choose Clinton social media platforms

Meeting calendar integration

Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Chatbot that grows smarter the more residents ask questions

ADA Accessibility Options

Overall better usability and functionality

The new website also comes with a slightly different web address with .gov at the end: transitioning from www.cityofclintoniowa.us to www.cityofclintoniowa.gov. Users will be automatically redirected to the new website if visiting the former site.

“The website will enhance communication with the city’s residents, businesses and visitors. Site visitors will be able to quickly navigate and locate information in a user-friendly platform. The city strives for transparency and enhancing communication with residents. We are excited to have yet another improved platform available to the public to further these efforts,” said Administrator Matt Brooke.

The new website will be officially revealed during the Mayor’s State of the City Address on Thursday, Nov. 17.