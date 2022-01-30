Applications are being accepted to fill two full-time communications dispatcher positions for the City of Galesburg and Knox County 911.

“Under general supervision, incumbents in this position receive and refer requests for public safety services including but not limited to: police, fire, paramedics, sheriff’s department, town marshal, animal control, public works and various other City and/or county services,” a job description says.

The starting wage for a full-time 911 dispatch operator, an AFSCME bargaining unit position, is $20.56 per hour and includes a full range of municipal benefits.

A complete description of typical duties and minimum qualifications for the position can be found here.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a City of Galesburg online application here.