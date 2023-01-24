The mayor of Blue Grass has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 12 a.m. until 6 p.m., a news release says.

According to the release, because of upcoming winter weather conditions predicted to begin Wednesday, the City of Blue Grass is being proactive and providing advanced notice that a Snow Emergency has been declared beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday:

• Vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the snow emergency is terminated.

• Vehicles may be ticketed. Vehicles are not allowed to park on the street during the emergency declaration. In addition to a parking citation, vehicles parked on the street during a declared emergency are subject to tow if they pose a hazard for maintenance crews and/or the public. All costs will be at residents’ expense.

· Limit travel. If you do not have to travel, stay in. If you do have to travel, dress for extreme temperatures and be prepared in case of an emergency and have a winter kit inside your vehicle.

The city’s Public Safety Building will open to the public as a warming shelter for those in need.