City launches new citizen-reporting tool

The City of Davenport’s Public Works and Development & Neighborhood Services Departments have announced changes to their digital work order request system.

The public will find communicating issues easier as the departments transition to SeeClickFix, a citizen-engagement product, a news release says.

The new system includes the ability for two‐way communication with citizens, and feedback when work is complete, something not available with past request applications,” said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. “The move will result in significant improvement in the way we communicate with citizens who place requests for service.”

Seamlessly tied to the City’s Asset Management and Geographic Information systems, “Citizens need

only download the app, register or create an account, and immediately begin reporting with ease,” said Gleason. “A web‐based portal is also available for ease of use and access by individuals

who prefer to use more traditional technology.”

Residents using the agency’s past YourGov app or website should remove the app and old bookmarks for the best experience reporting issues. Downloading the free SeeClickFix app is easy on

GooglePlay and the AppStore. Web‐based users can go directly to SeeClickFix at https://seeclickfix.com/davenport or access the link by visiting www.davenportiowa.com/pwrs.

While users must register or create an account to use the system, anonymity options are available. Registering or creating an account provides a path for two‐way communication and status

feedback. Those concerned with anonymity need only select the option to make their information (Name and E‐mail address) available to public works or hide it. Hiding it means users still receive the feedback when signed into the app or account, but name and e‐mail address are not shared with the city.

Once in the application, users will find entering the address or swiping, pinching, and clicking the

address is simple to do on both the web and mobile platforms. Other features of the web and mobile

application include easy photo upload to support and prioritize citizen requests.

“When it comes to nuisance properties, garbage and weeds, a photo can speak volumes and substantially support enforcement activities when enforcement is needed,” said Development &

Neighborhood Services Director Rich Oswald.

The mobile app also features other great resources not usually available in one spot. The robust app

includes links to directly call Public Works and answers for frequently asked and reported items, such as street light outages and solid waste collection schedules. As a bonus, to keep impacted groups informed, neighbors and other community members can share the request submitted with each other via text and e‐mail.