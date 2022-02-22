Mayor Mike Matson, in a Tuesday work session, said he supports converting two one-way streets to two-way traffic.

Matson said the change is a facet of the evolution of the City of Davenport.

The Davenport City Council could decide soon whether 3rd and 4th streets in downtown will change from one-way to two-way traffic. The streets have bee one-way since 1954.

After the work session, the city will evaluate the plan and seek input from residents. Staff will analyze traffic flow, loading zones in the area, project boundaries and other details.

Davenport Aldermen met Tuesday to discuss the change, which has been proposed for fiscal year 2024. The city’s budget plan released in late January said the city would allocate $1.7 million to make the change to two-way roads,

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, which originally asked the council to put the proposal into its budget, would pay for $600,000 of that.

On Tuesday, support from the council was mixed. Some questioned the boundaries of the plan, and said conversion of the traffic flow only as far as Marquette Street isn’t far enough. Conversion should go all the way to Division Street, if not farther, they said.

Other aldermen are against the change because residents of the wards they represent have expressed opposition to it.

Kyle Carter, of the Downtown Development Partnership, said in recent years 78 cities across the United States have successfully converted one-way streets to two-ways.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. The nonprofit organization is focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport.