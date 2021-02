Bars in Rock Island will continue to close at 2 a.m.

The Rock Island City Council approved a motion by a 4 to 3 vote to eliminate the option for bars to close at 3 a.m.

This comes as city leaders discuss ways to make the Rock Island District safer.

The council also plans to utilize its newly formed downtown task force to help make the District safer after some members questioned whether eliminating the 3 a.m. closing time would make any changes at all.