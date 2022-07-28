The Davenport City Council moved forward to repeal city laws that restrict panhandling. The move was approved on first consideration during the consent agenda at the July 27 meeting.

This move came after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) urged Davenport leaders to stop enforcing panhandling laws. The ACLU argued the law goes against freedom of speech and punishes people for being poor. Federal courts also restricted the abilities of cities to regulate panhandling.

A similar ordinance is being discussed in Bettendorf.