City of Bettendorf announced New Year scheduling

The City of Bettendorf announced scheduling for public services in observance of the New Year holiday:

City Hall will be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021.

There will be no change in garbage, bulky waste, yard waste, or recycling collection services during the holiday season.

Transit will not operate on January 1, but will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.

The Library will be open 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on December 31, and closed on January 1 and 2.

The Family Museum will be closed on January 1.

The Life Fitness Center will close at 5:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.