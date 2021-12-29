City of Bettendorf announced New Year scheduling

The City of Bettendorf announced scheduling for public services in observance of the New Year holiday:
- City Hall will be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021.
- There will be no change in garbage, bulky waste, yard waste, or recycling collection services during the holiday season.
- Transit will not operate on January 1, but will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.
- The Library will be open 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on December 31, and closed on January 1 and 2.
- The Family Museum will be closed on January 1.
- The Life Fitness Center will close at 5:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open December 31 and January 1, weather permitting. Palmer Grill will be open 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on December 31 and January 1.