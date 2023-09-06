The City of Bettendorf announced that Troy Said has been promoted to Fire Chief of the Bettendorf Fire Department.

Troy Said, new Fire Chief of the Bettendorf Fire Department (City of Bettendorf)

The Bettendorf City Council approved the promotion September 5. Said is currently the Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal and is responsible for running the daily operations of the department. According to a release, Said is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School and attended the University of Iowa. He started his career with Bettendorf Fire as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 and accepted a full-time professional position with the department in 1994. Said served as a firefighter until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2015. Said took the role of Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal in 2019.

“I am dedicated to working alongside my team and have developed positive relationships through my hands-on leadership approach which has driven a culture of excellence,” Said said. “During the past few years, I have gained a greater appreciation of the value of collaboration with external organizations such as healthcare partners, private and public organizations, Scott County organizations and regional fire and police departments. The camaraderie with these organizations and others will only strengthen our ability to serve our community and keep our citizens safe.”

Said takes over for Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, who is retiring on September 8 after five years as Chief and 40 years with Bettendorf Fire. Said will be officially sworn in during the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m.