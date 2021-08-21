City of Bettendorf seeks bids for property redevelopment

The City of Bettendorf seeks proposals from qualified bidders for the redevelopment of the property at 2204 Grant St., known as the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, and Sunnycrest Park.

The site is 4.48 acres, according to a news release from the city. All proposals should further the goals and objectives of the Downtown Master Plan overlay district. Only qualified submissions from local developers with an established business entity in the Quad Cities metropolitan area will be considered.

Submission due date is 9 a.m. Oct. 22.

For more information, visit here or contact Jeff Reiter, economic development director, 563-344-4060.