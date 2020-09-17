City of Bettendorf’s upcoming road closure and construction plans to begin later than expected

Plans for the City of Bettendorf’s latest road closure and construction project are being delayed by a week due to recent weather conditions in the area.

In an initial announcement made Monday, the City stated Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street would be closed to all thru traffic beginning Monday, Sept. 21, and continuing through Friday, Sept. 25.

During this time, crews were expected to install turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School currently under construction.

A revised announcement released Wednesday states, due to recent heavy rainfall that occurred over the past week, the road closure will instead begin Monday, Sept. 28, and continue through Friday, Oct. 2.

The City says road closure will immediately take place adjacent to the school property only, providing all local residents with access to the area.

A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.

For more information on the upcoming road closure and construction project, contact Bettendorf Public Works at 563-344-4055.