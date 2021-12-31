City of Clinton announced holiday closures

In a release, the City of Clinton announced closures and adjusted hours for public services, in observance of the New Year holiday:

City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Administrative office at the Fire Department, and the Administrative office at the Police Department will be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021 and Monday, January 3, 2022. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, when normal office hours will resume.

The Ericksen Community Center will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 and will be closed all day Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Fitness Area will remain open 24/hours to members with key FOB access.

The Clinton Public Library will be closed Friday, December 31, 2021, Saturday, January 1, 2022 and Monday, January 3, 2022. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, when normal office hours will resume.

The MTA Administrative offices will be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021, and Monday, January 3, 2022. There will be no bus service on Saturday, January 1, 2022. All bus routes and para transit services will be operational on Friday, December 31, 2021.

There will be no delay in garbage or recycling collection.