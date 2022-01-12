City of Clinton announced schedules for MLK holiday

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the City of Clinton announced closures of some city services on Monday, January 17.
According to the release:
City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library, the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic, and the Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022 for staff development. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, when normal office hours will resume.
The Fitness Area at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Monday, January 17, 2022 (regular scheduled hours) and all evening programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled. The MTA Administrative offices will be open on Monday, January 17, 2022 (regular scheduled hours). All bus routes and para transit services will be operational on Monday, January 17, 2022. The Administrative offices at the Police Department will be open on Monday, January 17, 2022 (regular scheduled hours).
Garbage and recycling collection will NOT be delayed. Collection will take place as scheduled on Monday, January 17, 2022.City of Clinton