City of Clinton announces procedures for tree debris removal, storm damage repairs on private property

The City of Clinton is reminding residents on private property how to dispose of tree debris left over from last Monday’s severe weather conditions.

This includes debris on a home, garage, building or any other type of structure.

The City says it is the homeowner’s responsibility to arrange for cleanup and removal, as they cannot remove trees or debris from private property.

Those in need of repairs to private property are asked to contact their insurance agent and a contractor of their choosing.

