City of Clinton issues precautionary measures and cancellations to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19

To assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the City of Clinton has issued the following precautionary measures with large events and gatherings in mind.

The following guidance to residents will promote social distancing, a key recommendation from the City of Clinton, to prevent community spread of COVID-19 with the least disruption possible to people’s daily lives.

“The guidance I am issuing today is for the entire city of Clinton. We need to be proactive and do not believe our community is immune,” said Mayor Scott Maddasion. “We currently have zero cases in the community, but the City wants to safeguard the health and wellness of all the citizens, and we will continue to monitor the situation and ensure updating any and all procedures as the situation evolves.”

The State of Iowa and City of Clinton are issuing the following guidance specific to community events, government, businesses and workplaces:

Community events

The City is recommending all events exceeding 50 individuals be canceled until Monday, April 13.

Additionally, the City is encouraging community events of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed until Monday, April 13. This includes personal and social events. Residents should use good judgment about canceling events in their own communities.

For events less than 50 people, residents should closely consider who is likely to attend the event and, if it includes vulnerable populations, strongly consider canceling.

All sporting events with large spectator crowds should be canceled until Monday, April 13. This should include school and minor league sporting events.

Government

City Hall: The first floor of City Hall will remain open, with the second floor to close. All customers at City Hall should proceed to the Finance Department. Staff recommends mailing and using the drop box in front of City Hall for sewer and solid waste payments. Electronic payments forms, also known as ACH, can be placed in the drop box.

Council Meetings: There is no plan to cancel meetings of the City Council for the next week. However, the City is strongly recommending, in accordance with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that residents view next week's meeting via livestream instead of in person to ensure City business moves forward safely and efficiently.

Police and Fire: The City's first responders have CDC-approved personal protection equipment and are following recommended protocols. No tours at any fire station until further notice. The police reporting area remains open.

Building and Neighborhood Services: Closed to walk-in customers. Customers are to call 563-244-3360 to receive permits electronically. Nonessential rental and building inspections will be postponed until after Monday, April 13.

Bus (MTA) Service: Remains open with a reduction of one route and will continue to monitor the situation.

Remains open with a reduction of one route and will continue to monitor the situation. Ericksen Community Center: Remains open Monday through Friday from 6 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 8 p.m. The Ericksen Community Center will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for cleaning Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday hours will be 12 to 5 p.m. The staff is using the 50-person limit for most recreation programming and classes available to the public until Monday, April 13. Eagle Point Lodge and Ericksen Community Center reservations are being canceled through Monday, April 13, and refunds will be issued. For special events or other inquiries, please contact Parks and Recreation staff at 563-243-1260.

Clinton Public Library: Remains open. However, all programs and outreach are canceled or rescheduled until further notice. Please visit the library's online, eBook and audiobook resources here. Sign up for their newsletter and check updates. Contact 563-242-8441 for more information.

Solid Waste: No interruption of services for garbage or recycling pickup. Collection will occur as normal.

No interruption of services for garbage or recycling pickup. Collection will occur as normal. Boards/Committees: The City has canceled all nonessential board and commission meetings through Monday, April 13, including the following:

○ Wednesday, March 18: Grant Committee

○ Wednesday, March 18: Complete Count Census Committee

○ Thursday, March 19: Monument Committee

○ Thursday, March 19: Human Rights commission

○ Tuesday, March 24: Meet and Greet for the new Public Works Director

○ Wednesday, March 25: Neighborhood Improvement Committee

○ Wednesday, March 25: Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting

○ Friday, April 3: Hometown Pride Committee

○ Monday, April 6: Trails Advisory Committee

○ Tuesday, April 7: Traffic Study Commission

○ Thursday, April 9: Historical Preservation Commission

Businesses and workplaces

The State encourages businesses across the state to take advantage of teleworking capabilities.

Every business that can have employees work remotely should consider doing so immediately.

For those who cannot, we encourage employers to take proper precautions to keep individuals safe in the workplace. This includes reminding staff to stay home when sick or with a fever, considering a plan for teleworking where feasible, remaining flexible on leave policies and promoting robust mitigation approaches (hand washing, cleaning and offering hand sanitizer).

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 22 Iowans have tested positive with COVID-19. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Public Health has determined there is now community spread in the state of Iowa.

Clinton residents can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions that include:

Washing hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home when ill

It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and the Iowa Department of Public Health recommends getting the flu vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa, and as long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Those most at risk of the virus are older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.