City of Clinton looking for someone to design RAGBRAI logo

If you’re looking to show off your artistic talents or know someone who is, you could help the city of Clinton design a logo for RAGBRAI.

The annual bike race through Iowa goes through different cities each year and this year will ride through Clinton.

Visit Clinton, Iowa is asking for people in the community to submit a logo to be used during RAGBRAI. It will be displayed on social media, t-shirts and more.

“This is an opportunity for our whole city, not just the tourism department, but really all of our city stands to benefit from it and we want to showcase who we are and what we have to offer so it’s just a great way that all of the town can get involved,” said Lesley Webster, director of Clinton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

She’s asking people to submit their design as soon as possible. Submissions can be emailed to lwebster@clintonia.com.

The ‘Visit Clinton, Iowa’ Facebook page posted more information on what the logo should have:

Our theme is “Rolling to the River.”

Logos should include as many of the following as possible:

• Theme

• River wave symbol (like on Lincoln Highway / Liberty Square and other locations)

• Lighthouse or Paddle Wheel

• Something related to music

• Primary colors either red and blue or orange and blue.