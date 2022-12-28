The City of Clinton announced curbside pickup of live Christmas trees will begin the week of January 9.

In a release, residents are instructed to place trees in the same area where garbage and/or recycling is collected. Live trees should have no stands, decorations, tinsel or bags. Residents are advised that it may take several weeks to complete the pickup process.

To have a Christmas tree picked up, residents need to generate a work ticket here, select ‘Solid Waste / Misc Inquiry’ as the category and enter the issue description of ‘Christmas tree pickup request’ with the address where the pickup is requested. Curbside pickup will begin the week of January 9.

For more information, click here or call the Public Works Department at (563) 242-2144.