City of Clinton to return to return bi-weekly recycling pickup

The Public Works department for the City of Clinton announced they’ll be going back to bi-weekly pickups for recycling starting July 19th.

There was a trial period for weekly pickups on the Tuesday and Thursday routes over the last three months. The goal was to increase recycling tons by 50 percent.

They only saw an increase of 17 percent, which they said is positive, but does not warrant a weekly pickup schedule.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Public Works office at 242-2144, option 3, option 3.