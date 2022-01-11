City of Davenport announced closures for MLK holiday

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the City of Davenport announced closures of some city locations on Monday, January 17. According to the release:

All City of Davenport & Public Works offices will be closed.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.

Compost Facility will be closed.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.

CitiBus will operate weekday service as usual.

River’s Edge facility will be open.

There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

