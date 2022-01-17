City of Davenport announced Committee of the Whole meeting; public welcome

The City of Davenport announced there will be a Committee of the Whole meeting January 19.

Subjects scheduled for discussion include Public Works, beer and liquor license applications, community development and finace. Individuals may address the City Council on any matters of City business not appearing on this agenda. There is a five minute time limit per person.

Committee of the Whole meeting is Wednesday, January 19, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, located at 226 West 4th Street, Davenport. Agenda for the meeting is available here.