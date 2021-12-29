City of Davenport announced New Year scheduling

The City of Davenport announced scheduling changes for public services in observance of the New Year holiday:
The City of Davenport will observe New Year’s Day as a holiday on Friday, December 31. The following is a list of City facility closures and solid waste information.
- All City of Davenport and Public Works will be closed.
- Police Department front desk and Records Bureau will be closed.
- Library Main, Fairmount, and Eastern branches will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.
- The River’s Edge will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and closed on Saturday, January.
- Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and closed on Saturday, January 1.
- RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.
- CitiBus service will be provided on Friday, December 31. CitiBus service will NOT be provided on Saturday, January 1.
- Compost Facility will be closed. Reminder: the Compost Facility is now on winter hours until April 1. Winter hours are 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.
- There will be no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days. Residents may set out 3 extra bags of garbage next to their carts, without stickers, on their regular collection day through Friday, December 31.
