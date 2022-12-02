Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $13.97 million in grant funding for two projects (in Davenport and Clear Lake) through Destination Iowa.

The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.



The City of Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play. The projects to receive funding include Main Street Landing, an all-season riverfront plaza for both recreation and events; technology enhancements to the lighting on the Davenport Skybridge; and the creation of an evanescent light field at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St.), according to a state release Friday

These projects are part of a larger creative placemaking effort and represent 40% of $193 million in public and private investment in the Davenport riverfront area.

Clear Lake will get $4,370,000 toward their Clear Lake Surf District project, which will assist in the expansion and relocation of Clear Lake’s Music Enrichment Center to allow for improved performances and educational experiences; gateway and streetscape enhancements around and on Buddy Holly Place; and waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lakeshore.