The City of Davenport has condemned another Davenport building owned by Andrew Wold.

He is listed as the owner of the apartment complex at 324 Main St., Davenport, that partially collapsed in May, killing three people.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

The property condemned by the City of Davenport is on the 2400 block of Farnam Street, just south of Central Park Avenue. Tenants were given a notice to vacate.

A City of Davenport Notice to Vacate, addressed to Andrew Wold and Sarah Tyler, says an inspection was conducted at the location and that “code violations/conditions were found to exist.”

A re-inspection “found the conditions/violations have not been corrected; therefore the building/unit has been tagged/ordered vacated and is deemed substandard,” the document says.

If the building/unit is occupied past the ordered vacate date – 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30 – “you are subject to a $500 penalty fee plus $20 per day the building/unit remains occupied,” the document says. “Once the building/unit is vacated, all fees owed must be paid in full and all code violations must be corrected/approved prior to occupancy being permitted.”

The City of Davenport confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

If this building/unit is not vacated/secured from unauthorized entry by the deadline given, a citation(s) will be issued to the remaining tenant(s) and/or the owner/manager as applicable, the document says.

According to the document: “It is the responsibility of the owner/manager to ensure the building is vacated by the date specified and kept secured from unauthorized entry/vandalism. If the property is found to be open/un-secured, the City will board/secure the building/unit without further notice at your expense.”

“Any person guilty of violating this order shall be subject to a fine or imprisonment or both,” says an official notice. “Any unauthorized person who removes or defaces this notice will be prosecuted as provided by law.”

The complaint notice and order lists the violation: as plumbing – “system is questionable. Have a qualified plumbing contractor licensed by the State of Iowa inspect the building’s entire plumbing system. A statement from the contractor on company letterhead stating the building’s plumbing system meets code is required for our files.”

The complaint further says the tub faucet is leaking, the tub has a crack/hole in it, there is no hot water for the sink, and the toilet is loose.

