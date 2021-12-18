City of Davenport holiday closings

The City of Davenport will observe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as holidays Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24.

City offices

During this time, all City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed, as well as the police department front desk and records office.

Public libraries

Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches of the Davenport Public Library will be open Thursday, Dec. 23, and closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

River’s Edge

The River’s Edge facility will open Thursday, Dec. 23, and will close 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

Vander Veer Conservatory

The Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and Adler Theatre Box Office

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be open Thursday, Dec. 23, and closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.

CitiBus

CitiBus service will end after the last trip made at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, and there will be no CitiBus service Saturday, Dec. 25.

Compost facility

The Compost Facility will be closed both days.

Reminder: The Compost Facility is now on winter hours until Friday, April 1. Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the facility is closed on weekends.

Solid waste pickup

There will be no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

Related Content Davenport, Rock Island gates to Rock Island arsenal will close for holiday observances

Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage next to their cards, without stickers, on their garbage day during the period of Monday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Dec. 31.

A live look at Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and members of the Davenport City Council gathering Friday, Nov. 19, for the City’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kaiserslautern Square.

The City of Davenport will observe the New Year’s holiday Friday, Dec. 31.

City offices

During this time, all City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed, as well as the police department front desk and records office.

Public libraries

Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches of the Davenport Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

River’s Edge

The River’s Edge facility will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

Vander Veer Conservatory

The Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and Adler Theatre Box Office

During this time, RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.

CitiBus

CitiBus service will be provided Friday, Dec. 31, and will not be provided Saturday, Jan. 1.

Compost facility

The Compost Facility will be closed.

Reminder: The Compost Facility is now on winter hours until Friday, April 1. Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the facility is closed on weekends.

Solid waste pickup

There will be no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

Related Content Davenport, Rock Island gates to Rock Island arsenal will close for holiday observances

Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage next to their cards, without stickers, on their garbage day during the period of Monday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Dec. 31.

Visit the City of Davenport website or Facebook page for additional news and events.