The City of Davenport will observe Juneteenth as a holiday on Monday, June 20th.

All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. The Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. The Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. The Parks & Recreation Administrative offices will be closed. The Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. The RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed. The compost facility will be closed.

CitiBus service will be provided as usual. There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.