City of Davenport observes Veterans Day

The City of Davenport is observing Veterans Day as a holiday Thursday, Nov. 11.

During this time, the following buildings will be closed to the public:

All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center

Davenport Police Department front desk and records office

Parks and recreation administrative offices

Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches of the Davenport Public Library

Davenport Parks and Recreation administrative offices

Vander Veer Conservatory

RiverCenter administrative office

Adler Theatre box office

Davenport Compost Facility

The River’s Edge will be open with normal business hours.

CitiBus service will be provided as usual.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late Thursday through Friday, with Friday pickup on Saturday.

Refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

For additional news and events, visit the City of Davenport website.

