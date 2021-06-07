City of Davenport offers free summer fun for families

From June through September, the City of Davenport is offering a variety of free events and activities almost every day.

From theater productions to concerts, nature activities to story time there is an activity for every member of the family, a news release says.

“Davenport Parks and Recreation is excited to host a variety of free family activities in our parks this summer,” said Chad Dyson, Davenport Parks and Recreation director. “We invite families to enjoy all the wonderful parks throughout our City this summer.”

Davenport Parks and Recreation offers free theater productions at Davenport Junior Theatre, family events such as Family Fun Days, Youth Fest, and Party in the Park with games and activities, garden and nature programs like Pollinator Week, and themed education events that are part of the City Wide Summer theme – Davenport Colors Your World.

Vander Veer Botanical Park invites guests to explore five countries from around the world to learn about native plants, a bit of history and significant aspects of their culture as part of the Travel Colors Your World summer theme.

From the Davenport libraries, families can check out programs such as yoga and Stories in the Park or Library in the Park and the self-guided activity Reader’s Trail, where families can go on a walk and read a story along the way.

On the Riverfront families can enjoy concerts, open-air markets with unique homemade wares and fresh produce, and even a movie night along the Mississippi.

Visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/freefamilyfun for a full list of events and activities throughout Davenport.