The City of Davenport reports discovery of a sanitary sewer overflow Tuesday afternoon on Walnut Creek near Blue Grass Road.

The overflow is the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure, a news release says. A contractor is being secured to make pipe repairs.

The city advises everyone to avoid Walnut Creek from Blue Grass Road downstream to Black Hawk

Creek.

The issue has been reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the release says.