DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Humane Society could keep serving as the animal control for the City of Davenport after all.

Davenport CFO Brandon Wright told Local 4 News the two groups are looking at a tentative three-year contract that would go into effect August 1.

Wright said both the shelter’s board and the city council still have to approve the contract.

It will go before council on July 24.

The development comes a week after shelter managers told the city they couldn’t afford it.