City of Fulton issues curfew until further notice

Recent events across the country and in the Quad Cities as a result of George Floyd’s death have prompted the City of Fulton to issue a curfew.

Effective June 1, 2020, residents in Fulton are asked to stay in their homes between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further notice.

Mayor Mike Ottens says “only those going to and from their place of employment or for a matter deemed to be critical can be out” during this block of time and that “any violation shall be enforceable by the Fulton Police Department.”

