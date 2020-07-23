City of LeClaire to hold peaceful protest in response to residents receiving racist flyers

This weekend, the City of LeClaire is speaking out against racism.

From 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, members of the community will unite in downtown LeClaire for a peaceful gathering with a small march.

Anyone is welcome to attend. Masks are highly encouraged and recommended.

The peaceful protest is being held in response to racist flyers sent to residents by what organizers are calling an “out-of-state racist group.”

Organizers say they will gather to “peacefully denounce racism” and “make clear that these out-of-town racists do not speak for LeClaire.”

This is not the first time residents of LeClaire or anyone near the Quad Cities have received such flyers.

According to an article published by Little Village Magazine back in September, LeClaire residents reported finding flyers on their lawns and driveways from neo-Nazi group the National Alliance wrapped around issues of the publication.

Within the same week, one Davenport resident discovered a similar flyer when she went to retrieve her morning newspaper.

Such flyers have been circulating the Quad Cities and the surrounding areas since at least 2017.

For more information about the peaceful protest in LeClaire, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Travis Schlitter by email or at 563-209-4410.