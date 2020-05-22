City of Moline temporarily easing regulations for outdoor dining

With Phase 3 under the Restore Illinois Plan expected to take affect May 29, bars and restaurants will have the opportunity to offer outdoor dining.

On Friday, Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri issued a Declaration of a Local State of Emergency and an Executive Order to temporarily ease some of the regulations for bars and restaurants in Moline.

“Obviously, the public health crisis has placed enormous burdens upon our restaurant and bar owners and operators,” said Mayor Acri. “In anticipation of the City and the Region moving to Phase 3 under the Restore Illinois Plan on May 29, and in anticipation of our restaurants and bars being able to offer outdoor service starting next Friday, the City of Moline is going to expedite the process and clear away some of the regulatory hurdles to assist our bars and restaurants to be ready to go.”

The Executive Order established an Outdoor Dining Committee was established to review and approve bar and restaurant plans for outdoor usage. It also includes, among other things, the permission of restaurants to place temporary signs to direct vehicle and foot traffic around expanded eating areas, suspend restrictions on banner usage and outdoor storage.

Both the Local State of Emergency and Executive Order are in effect until the City Council meets next on June 2.