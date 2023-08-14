The city of Morrison in Whiteside County will get a federal $1,271,782 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for public infrastructure.

Mayor Scott Vandermyde announced Monday that Morrison will continue working on a multiphase initiative focused on infrastructure improvements, supported by the grant. Specifically, this award will fund a project to add cured-in-place lining to sanitary sewer lines, according to a Monday city release.

“We are excited and proud to have received this grant award. This funding will allow the city of Morrison to complete another significant infrastructure project without adding directly to the local burden of our community to pay for such a project,” the mayor said in the release.

As part of the CDBG program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will award a total of $57 million for 54 infrastructure projects, which will enable communities in non-metropolitan areas to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents, the Morrison release said.

“Since day one as Governor, it has been my priority to ensure that every family, individual, and child in Illinois has access to safe and healthy water, housing, and infrastructure,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “That’s what my administration’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan is all about and now, in further partnership with the federal government, over 50 projects across Illinois will receive grants to support projects that will better our communities for years to come.”

This Morrison project is expected to be completed in 2024.