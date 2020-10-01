City of Morrison supports ‘safe trick-or-treating’ this Halloween season

The City of Morrison says celebrating Halloween during the pandemic is “certainly voluntary and at your own discretion.”

They do, however, believe it’s possible to participate in “safe trick-or-treating” with proper practices in mind to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This year, trick-or-treating hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

In conjunction with the Morrison Police Department, the City released the following best practices and safety reminders for trick-or-treaters, homeowners and parents/guardians on Halloween night:

Stay home if you are sick. Do not participate if you have any symptoms or illnesses.

Avoid large gatherings of people, whether indoors or outdoors.

Only trick-or-treat with people you live with.

Practice social distancing. Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household.

A costume mask must not replace a regular face mask. Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth, even under/over your Halloween costumes/accessories, as necessary.

Homeowners should consider making treats available by setting them on a table/tray outdoors instead of handing treats out individually. Avoid in-person contact.

Use hand sanitizer often and before eating or after coughing/sneezing. When possible, wash your hands with soap and water.

Avoid public interaction with high-risk groups, both in the home, as well as nursing homes and healthcare facilities.

Trick-or-treat in neighborhoods and areas that you know. Homeowners can post a sign or use porch lights to indicate if they are participating in trick-or-treating.

Examine all treats and wash hands before eating them.

Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

When possible, guide children to stay on the right side of the road and walk on sidewalks.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Where possible, use crosswalks.

Carry a flashlight or other light source at night and ensure children have reflective clothing.

Wear well-fitting masks and costumes appropriate for weather that also avoid blocking your vision.

Further information on how to celebrate holidays safely is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.