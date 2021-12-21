City of Muscatine announced holiday schedules

The City of Muscatine released operating schedules in observance of the Christmas holiday.

According to a press release, here are the changes:

(muscatineiowa.gov)

City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24 for the Christmas holiday. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Monday, December 27.

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service on Friday, December 24 or Saturday, December 25. Regular service will resume Monday, December 27. Please remember that a mask is required to ride MuscaBus. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-8152.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25, and will resume normal hours on Sunday, December 26. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-3065.

The Muscatine Art Center will be open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23 and closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. The Art Center will resume normal hours of operation on Sunday, December 26. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-8282.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Thursday, December 23, Friday, December 24, and Saturday, December 25. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, December 27.

There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Thursday, December 23 or Friday, December 24, and no Bulky Waste Collection Wednesday through Monday, December 22-27. There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule.

Residents on the Thursday route will have their refuse collected on Wednesday, December 22, along with residents on the regular Wednesday route. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Monday, December 27, along with residents on the regular Monday route. There will be no change for Monday and Tuesday refuse collection routes. For more information, click here or call (563) 263-9689. Click here to schedule a collection or call (563) 264-5865.

The Compost Facility is currently closed for the season. For more information about the facility, click here.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed, and the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. For non-emergency issues during City office closures, call (563) 264-1550, Public Safety at (563) 263-9922 or Public Works at (563) 263-8933. In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is closed for the season. The Clubhouse and Pro Shop will be closed Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25. Both will resume winter hours of operation on Tuesday, December 28. Reservations for the Simulator may be made by calling the Pro Shop at (563) 263-4735. You can also click here.

All City of Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park, and the Muscatine Trail System, will be available for the public’s use. The public is urged to use caution while enjoying City of Muscatine recreational opportunities.

For more information about City parks and amenities, click here. If you have questions concerning Parks and Recreation programming or facility rentals, call (563) 263-0241 and leave a message, or email here.