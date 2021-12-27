City of Muscatine announces New Year’s schedule changes

City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service on Saturday, (Jan. 1. Regular service will resume Monday, Jan. 3. Please remember that a mask is required to ride MuscaBus. For more information visit the TRANSIT page on the City of Muscatine website or call 563-263-8152.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, and will resume normal hours on Sunday, Jan. 2. Normal hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Sunday 12-4 p.m.). For more information visit the LIBRARY website or call 563-263-3065

The Muscatine Art Center will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1. The Art Center will resume normal hours of operation on Sunday, Jan. 2. Normal hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.). The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays. For more information, visit the ART CENTER website or call 563-263-8282.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Friday and Saturday. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, Jan. 3. Transfer Station hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with the last load on the scale at 3:15 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. with the last load on the scale at 11:45 a.m.

There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Friday, and no Bulky Waste Collection Thursday, Dec. 30, or Friday, Dec. 31. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Thursday along with residents on the regular Thursday route.

There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule.

For more information, visit the SOLID WASTE DIVISION page on the City of Muscatine website or call 563-263-9689. Visit the CURBSIDE BULK COLLECTION page on the City of Muscatine website to schedule a collection or call 563-264-5865.

The Compost Facility is currently closed for the season. For more information about the facility, visit COMPOST SITE on the City of Muscatine website.