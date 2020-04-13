City of Muscatine is devoting an entire week to honoring 911 dispatchers

The staff of MUSCOM, Muscatine’s 911 dispatch center, is being recognized during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International, the nationally celebrated week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

During the April 3 city council meeting, Mayor Diana Broderson officially proclaimed April 12 through April 18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in the City of Muscatine.

Mayor Broderson says emergencies that require police, fire or emergency medical services can occur at any time.

“Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services,” Mayor Broderson said in the proclamation. “They are the single vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety.”

The City of Muscatine says recent events involving COVID-19 have highlighted the work of telecommunications professionals at MUSCOM and all over the country.

“Thank you to all MUSCOM dispatchers and dispatchers nationwide,” said the City of Muscatine in a press release.

More information about MUSCOM is available here.