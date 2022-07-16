The City of Muscatine is hiring for a wide variety of City jobs and they’re making it easier for people to look for and apply for them by implementing new applicant tracking software. Job hunters can see a list of available positions and instructions for applying by clicking here.

The Career Center will open in a new window and job seekers can see the list of current full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities. Search the list and click on the title to see the full job description. Interested candidates can then click on the green “apply” button to begin the application process. Individuals must live within a 30-mile radius of the Muscatine city limits, including Iowa and Illinois, to be eligible to apply.

Applicants must register before applying by creating a profile. They only need to register once and can edit their profile at any time. Applicants can track the status of an application through their profile. Once registered, they can sign up for email notifications of job openings in specific departments through the Talent Network.

The Department of Human Resources at Muscatine City Hall, located at 215 Sycamore Street, will also have paper applications available for job seekers without computer access. Human Resources staff is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions or to help with the online or paper process. Call Human Resources at 563-264-1550 for more information.