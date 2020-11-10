City of Muscatine offices to close in honor of Veterans Day

Administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall and offices at other department locations throughout Muscatine will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

All offices will reopen for regular hours on Thursday, Nov. 12.

MuscaBus, the City of Muscatine’s public transit system, will run normal routes.

Free bus rides will be given to veterans with a military ID or other identification that indicates veteran status.

The Muscatine Transfer Station, along with the Compost Facility, will be closed on Wednesday. The Compost Facility will resume regular hours, 12 to 6 p.m., on Thursday.

Curbside refuse or yard waste collection will not be offered on Wednesday.

Bulky waste collection will not be offered on Wednesday or Thursday.

Residents on the Wednesday route will have their refuse collected on Thursday along with residents on the Thursday route.

The recycling collection schedule will not change.

The City of Muscatine urges everyone to take the time to thank veterans and active duty personnel for their service on Veterans Day and the rest of the year.

