Want a bus? The City of Muscatine may have just what you need at their next surplus auction.

The city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is holding an online public surplus auction from June 30 through July 14 at 3 p.m. Items up for bid include two Ford transit buses that were recently declared surplus by the Transit Division and an old lift gate that was recently removed from one of DPW’s pickup trucks. Each item was declared as surplus by the City Council on June 15.

Anyone wishing to view or bid on items can click here starting June 30, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items. Bidders must register to view items and enter bids.