City of Muscatine seeking candidates for public service positions

As 2022 approaches, you might be looking for a new job in the new year. The City of Muscatine is looking for qualified candidates for positions in public service. According to a press release, here are the openings:

(muscatineiowa.gov)

Police Officer – If you are called to public service and want to make a positive contribution to the community, the Muscatine Police Department invites you to apply for a position with a professional accredited and dedicated force as a Police Officer. As a member of the Muscatine Police Department you will be trained for and have responsibility for community protection of life and property, crime prevention, and law enforcement. Deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. on January 31, 2022.

Athletic Facilities Specialist – The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting a skilled individual to serve as an Athletic Facilities Specialist. This position calls for work performing maintenance and repair tasks, management of sports turf, landscape beds, and ball diamonds, and the ability to direct and train others in maintenance activities. Visit www.muscatineiowa.gov/jobs for more details and qualifications for this position.

Vehicular Mechanic II – The Department of Public Works is taking applications for a qualified individual as a Vehicular Mechanic II. This individual will participate in all phases of vehicular and equipment repair and maintenance operations, and provide general directions and checks on work of employees of lower classifications. Visit www.muscatineiowa.gov/jobs for a list of opportunities and how to apply.

Substitute Refuse Collector – The Transfer Station is accepting applications for individuals to serve as a Substitute Refuse Collector on an as needed basis. Hours will vary depending on need. Individuals applying should be reliable, physically able to lift 75 pounds and be able to work flexible and early morning hours. The position will remain open until filled.

For more information on job openings, click here. Check Muscatine’s website for upcoming application submissions for the Muscatine Fire Department and various seasonal positions. The City of Muscatine is an equal employment affirmative action employer.