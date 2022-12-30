When using fireworks to celebrate, the City of Muscatine wants residents to make smart choices to ensure 2023 really is a happy near year.

According to the Muscatine City Code:

Current Muscatine City Code sets the time for the legal discharge of consumer fireworks during the New Year’s Day holiday between 9 a.m. on December 31 and 12:30 a.m. on January 1 on real property that they own or on property where consent has been given by the property owner.

Persons 17 years or younger are not permitted to discharge fireworks except under the supervision of an adult who is within sight and sound of the minor(s) as they discharge fireworks.

It is a violation of City Code for any parent, guardian, or other adult having custody of a minor to allow the minor to discharge fireworks without direct supervision by the parent, guardian, or other adult having custody.

Any person discharging a fireworks device or any person permitting the discharge of a fireworks device on their property assumes the responsibility for and the potential consequences from the discharging of fireworks.

It is a violation of City Code to discharge fireworks in a reckless manner or a manner that is likely to cause death, injury, fire, or property damage, and to discharge fireworks while showing visible signs of, or determined to be, intoxicated or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.

It is against City Code to alter, remove, or discharge components of a fireworks device from its intended method of discharging.

Snakes, sparklers, or caps can be discharged in a public place unless specifically prohibited by the owner of the public space, and as long as all trash, wrappers, and wires are properly disposed of.

Sky lantern open flame devices are not permitted unless the device is tethered by a retrievable rope that provides the individual control over the sky lantern.

Muscatine issued the following reminders for firework use:

Use of fireworks is limited to first and second class consumer fireworks only.

Use of fireworks in Muscatine is limited to the following times:

Independence Day – July 3 and July 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve – December 31 at 9:00 a.m. January 1 at 1:30 a.m. Consumer fireworks may only be used on a residents own personal property or the property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on their property.

Use of fireworks is prohibited on public property including city streets, sidewalks, public parking lots, parks, etc.

Please be courteous of neighbors and use good judgment in igniting fireworks.

To report illegal use of fireworks, call the non-emergency line at the Muscatine Police Department at (563) 263-9922.

Report any fires in buildings, vehicles or green spaces by calling 911 immediately.

Do not allow young children to play with fireworks.

Older children should be permitted to use fireworks only under close adult supervision. Do not allow any running or horseplay.

Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves or grass and other flammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and for pouring on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.

Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Never light fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.

Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Check instructions for special storage directions.

Observe local laws.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Do not bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.

If fireworks are being used near your home, put y our pet in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to the sound.

Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off when fireworks are ignited.

