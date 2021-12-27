City of Rock Island announced Christmas tree pickup

Rock Island residents can place real Christmas trees out for curbside collection on their regular garbage collection day through January 7.

The City of Rock Island announced it will offer free Christmas tree collection through January 7.

Citizens should place Christmas trees at the normal garbage pick-up spot on their assigned garbage collection day. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Christmas ornaments, lights, stands and any other decorations must be removed from the tree.

Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.

For more information, click here.